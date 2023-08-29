Hello Group (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

