Short Interest in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW) Grows By 64.0%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADERW opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of 26 Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

See Also

