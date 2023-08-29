ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSEW opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.