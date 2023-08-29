Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.64.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

