Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

