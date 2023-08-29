Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Drops By 20.2%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 532,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AC Immune Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $264.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AC Immune by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 162,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $2,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in AC Immune by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 325,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

