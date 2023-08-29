Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Decreases By 17.8%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 538,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ABEO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

ABEO stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

