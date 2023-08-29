Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Down 27.0% in August

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.
Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
