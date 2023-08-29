AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the July 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

AAON Trading Up 0.1 %

AAON stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AAON has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,528.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $44.44 to $51.11 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.