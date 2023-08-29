Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

