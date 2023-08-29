Brokers Set Expectations for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $153.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

