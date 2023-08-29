Zacks Research Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $35.66 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in TC Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after buying an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

