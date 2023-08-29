Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nextracker Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $40.81 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $11,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

