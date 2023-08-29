Brokers Set Expectations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.