Zacks Research Comments on Xerox Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xerox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.14%.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.