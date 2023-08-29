Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,093,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.