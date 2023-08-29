Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HL opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

