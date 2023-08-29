Brokers Offer Predictions for BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $3.37 on Monday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

