Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $460,980. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

