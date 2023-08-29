Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Lifted by Zacks Research

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Teradata in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Teradata Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TDC opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.