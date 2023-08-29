FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPGFree Report) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPG opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPGGet Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 105.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,037,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

