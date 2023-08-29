FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPG opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 105.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,037,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

