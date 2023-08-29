Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.