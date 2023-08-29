KeyCorp Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

