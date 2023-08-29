KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $10.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

