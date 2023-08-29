Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.01 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.00. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

