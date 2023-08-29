FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Lowered by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE FVI opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of C$212.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.16 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.