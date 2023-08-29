FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

