National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

