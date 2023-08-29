Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.10 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.61. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.54.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.