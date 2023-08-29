FY2023 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

