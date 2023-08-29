Chardan Capital Comments on Purple Biotech Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Purple Biotech in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

PPBT stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.79. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

