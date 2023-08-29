Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Select Medical in a research note issued on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,813 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,510. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.