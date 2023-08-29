FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

