FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ocugen, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Ocugen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Junge Zhang bought 200,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,591. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

