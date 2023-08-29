VMware (VMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VMW opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.74.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

