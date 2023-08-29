A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $794.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.02.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
