ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

