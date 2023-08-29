1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is set to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $466.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

