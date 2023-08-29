PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. PagerDuty has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-0.11 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.60-0.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PD stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.87.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

