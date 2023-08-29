Salesforce (CRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Salesforce has set its Q2 guidance at $1.89-1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.41-7.43 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRM stock opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.36. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,514 shares of company stock valued at $259,029,746 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

