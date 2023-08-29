StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.