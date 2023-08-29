Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) is set to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on TITN
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.