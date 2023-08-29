Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) is set to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

