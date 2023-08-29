SentinelOne (S) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.31. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 3,443,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

