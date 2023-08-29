Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 7.7 %
GOTU opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.09 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of -0.59. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
