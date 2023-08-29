Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 7.7 %

GOTU opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.09 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of -0.59. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 254.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.