TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

