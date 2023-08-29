Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

