Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.49 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

