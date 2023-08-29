American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
