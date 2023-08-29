American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.