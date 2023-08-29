StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.69.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.