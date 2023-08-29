StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.69.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

