StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

